3 die in Mathura village after having spurious liquor

3 die in Mathura village apparently after consuming spurious liquor

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 14 2020, 02:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 02:55 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Three people have died in a Mathura village apparently after consuming spurious liquor, police said on Friday.

SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said that there have four deaths in a similarly suspicious circumstances in the neighbouring Sunahara village of Rajasthan.

According to him, three people from Oonchagaon village had reportedly consumed spurious liquor in Sunahara three days ago.

Two of them died within two days and their last rites were carried out by their family members, police said.

The third was brought dead at the community health centre of Barsana and his post mortem report might bright to light the reason behind all the three deaths, the police officer said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

mathura
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

Bobby Simha makes Kannada debut with '777 Charlie'

Bobby Simha makes Kannada debut with '777 Charlie'

SpaceX to launch astronaut crew in first mission

SpaceX to launch astronaut crew in first mission

Nagathihalli: I blend enlightenment, entertainment

Nagathihalli: I blend enlightenment, entertainment

Bengaluru: Deviations in Proposed Land Use in RMP-2015

Bengaluru: Deviations in Proposed Land Use in RMP-2015

Western Sahara, an old conflict on verge of explosion

Western Sahara, an old conflict on verge of explosion

 