3 doctors booked for not informing authorities about patients with fever, cold

Three doctors here have been booked for allegedly not informing the UP health department about their patients having fever and cold, which are also symptoms of COVID-19, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, it has been made mandatory for private doctors to inform the district health department if any of their patients have fever, cough or cold.

Dr Arun Kumar, Dr M L Garg and Dr Hemant Kumar were booked on the complaint of chief medical officer Dr Praveen Chopra and their clinics sealed, a police official said.