3 IEDs found in J&K's Ramban with photos of 3 bridges

Officials said the photographs of the bridges with the explosives suggest they were apparently target of terrorists who abandoned the bag

PTI
PTI, Ramban/Jammu,
  • Oct 13 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 15:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three IEDs were found stuffed in a bag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban, with officials saying on Thursday that a possible plan by terrorists to carry out explosions in the district has been averted.

Photographs of three bridges were also found along with the explosives suggesting that they were apparently on the target of the terrorists who abandoned the bag, they said.

The bag was found lying in Bashra-Dharam forests of Sangaldan in Gool sub-division by a joint search party of the Army and police late Wednesday night, they said. Six packets of explosives, 49 rounds of assorted ammunition, one each safety fuse, battery and detonator and 20 metres electric wire were also recovered from the bag, they said.

The officials said the search was launched in the area following inputs about suspicious movement of some people in the area. No arrests were made during the operation, they said, adding that a bomb disposal squad opened the bag Thursday morning and found the three IEDs.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered.

IED
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

