3 including 2 kids dead in Visakhapatnam building collapse

Several persons have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Ramajogi Peta near the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam.

Search and rescue operations were underway.

Andhra Pradesh | Several injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Ramajogi Peta near the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam. Search and rescue operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XqoevMHE1I — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

Ch Srikanth, CP, Visakhapatnam shed light on the case, saying "An incident of house collapse was reported last midnight. Police rescued 6 people while 3 succumbed, which includes 2 kids. Prima-facie evidence shows that the neighbour had dug up the adjacent land for foundation, due to which this house’s foundation got weak. Even yesterday, he was getting a borewell dug in the adjacent land. A case has been registered & probe underway," as per ANI.