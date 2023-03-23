3 including 2 kids dead in Visakhapatnam building collapse

Several persons have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Ramajogi Peta near the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam.
Search and rescue operations were underway.
Andhra Pradesh | Several injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Ramajogi Peta near the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam. Search and rescue operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XqoevMHE1I
— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023
Ch Srikanth, CP, Visakhapatnam shed light on the case, saying "An incident of house collapse was reported last midnight. Police rescued 6 people while 3 succumbed, which includes 2 kids. Prima-facie evidence shows that the neighbour had dug up the adjacent land for foundation, due to which this house’s foundation got weak. Even yesterday, he was getting a borewell dug in the adjacent land. A case has been registered & probe underway," as per ANI.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief
Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien
OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles
US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes
Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine
J&K doctors deliver baby during earthquake tremors
Assam: 819 new teacher posts for tea garden schools
Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto