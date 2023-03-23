2 kids among 3 dead in Visakhapatnam building collapse

3 including 2 kids dead in Visakhapatnam building collapse

Prima facie evidence shows the neighbour digging up the adjacent land for foundation weakened the foundation of the house

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 23 2023, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 10:17 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Several persons have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Ramajogi Peta near the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam.

Search and rescue operations were underway.

Ch Srikanth, CP, Visakhapatnam shed light on the case, saying "An incident of house collapse was reported last midnight. Police rescued 6 people while 3 succumbed, which includes 2 kids. Prima-facie evidence shows that the neighbour had dug up the adjacent land for foundation, due to which this house’s foundation got weak. Even yesterday, he was getting a borewell dug in the adjacent land. A case has been registered & probe underway," as per ANI.  

Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
India News

