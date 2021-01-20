3 infiltrators killed, 4 jawans injured along LoC in J&K

Three heavily-armed militants were killed while four soldiers sustained injuries as the Indian Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khour sector of Akhnoor in Jammu on Tuesday night.

Sources said during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a group of five heavily-armed militants tried to sneak into the Indian side along the LoC in Khour sector but were intercepted by the Army and challenged.

“In the meantime, Pakistan Army resorted to heavy mortar shelling at forward village of Jogma in Khour sector to push the infiltrators into the Indian territory. Four Army jawans were injured in the shelling while at least three militants, who were being pushed into the Indian territory under the cover of firing, were killed in retaliatory action,” they said.

Sources added that bodies of the slain militants were lying on the LoC but haven’t been picked up by the Pakistani troops so far.

Reports said the injured soldiers were evacuated to the hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

The Army, however, didn’t issue any official statement over the infiltration bid but sources confirmed that the operation was still going on to rule out the possibility of the presence of any other militants in the area.

“The infiltrators were well-trained cadre of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit and were trying to intrude with a view to either reach south Kashmir using Pir Panjal mountains from an area near Sunderbani or they might have intentions to disturb Republic Day celebrations in Jammu,” a senior police official said.

