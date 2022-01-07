3 Jaish militants killed in Kashmir’s Budgam

Three militants affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were killed in a pre-dawn encounter with security forces in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

“All the 03 killed #terrorists affiliated with terror outfit JeM . So far one identified as Waseem of #Srinagar City. 3 AK 56 rifles recovered. After killing of Waseem only 1 terrorist is Srinagar resident (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

In an earlier tweet police said: “#BudgamEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists killed in #encounter. Identification & affliation being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered.”

The gun fight erupted after a joint team of J&K police, army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Zolwa-Kralpora area of Chadoora, following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

As the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them who retaliated, triggering off an encounter in which three ultras were killed, he said.

The 2022 has started with encounters in Kashmir as the first seven days of 2022 have recorded six gunfights resulting in the killing of 11 militants, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander.

Out of six gun-battles, Srinagar district witnessed two encounters in a span of just one hour while north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, south Kashmir’s Kulgam and Pulwama district and Budgam district saw one encounter each.

Pertinently, 171 militants were killed in Kashmir in 2021 and according to police figures, 156 ultras, including 73 foreigners, were active in Kashmir as on December 31. This is for the first time that the number of active militants in the Valley has come down to less than 200 since the insurgency erupted in Kashmir in 1990.

In 2021, out of 128 locals who joined militancy, 79 were killed and 17 arrested.

