3 killed, 10 injured in UP accident

The passengers of the mini-truck were returning from Etah after attending the last rites of a relative

PTI
PTI, Firozabad,
  • Apr 16 2022, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 11:30 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

Three people were killed and 10 others injured after the mini-truck in which they were travelling collided with a canter truck in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Saturday. The accident took place at the Jasrana-Etah road on Friday night, they said.

The passengers of the mini-truck were returning from Etah after attending the last rites of a relative, Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said. The deceased were identified as Vimla Devi (40), Savanshri, and Mitraj (75), all of whom died on the spot. Ten other people were injured in the accident and hospitalised, he said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Road accident

