3 killed, 6 injured in explosion while refilling oxygen cylinder in Lucknow

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • May 05 2021, 17:41 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 19:52 ist
Police inspect the site after an explosion at an oxygen refilling plant in Chinhat area of Lucknow, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Three labourers were killed and at least half a dozen others were injured in a blast at an oxygen plant on the outskirts of the state capital of Lucknow on Wednesday.

Police sources said that the blast occurred while refilling an oxygen cylinder.

According to the eye witnesses, the blast was so powerful that its impact was felt by the residents living nearby. They said that several labourers suffered serious burn injuries in the blast.

While two labourers died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, police said adding that the condition of some of the injured labourers was 'critical'.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames after a fire broke out in the plant, sources said. Relief and rescue operations were continuing.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the incident, official sources said.

 

