3 killed as water tanker falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

The private tanker carrying three people was moving near the under-construction Kiru Hydro-electric project

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Dec 11 2021, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 19:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Three people were killed on Saturday when a water tanker skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The private tanker carrying three people was moving near the under-construction Kiru Hydro-electric project when its driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down into the gorge near Pathernaki village, they said.

The bodies of Tariq Hussain (30), Yasir Muneer (18) and Arsalan (18), all residents of Padder, were recovered from the site of the accident.

Jammu and Kashmir
Accident
India News

