3 LeT militants killed by security forces in Pulwama

3 LeT militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town following information about presence of militants there

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 14 2021, 06:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 09:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

A gunbattle broke out in Pulwama town of the south Kashmir district after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Three militants were killed in the gunbattle.

"One of the slain terrorists had been identified as LeT commander Aijaz @abu Huraira," the official said, adding the slain ultra was a Pakistani national.

The official said a search operation was going on in the area. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama
militants

Related videos

What's Brewing

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Tokyo 2020: The Refugee Olympic Team

Tokyo 2020: The Refugee Olympic Team

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

In Karnataka, citizens can soon define their family

In Karnataka, citizens can soon define their family

DH Toon | High inflation keeps common man on the ropes

DH Toon | High inflation keeps common man on the ropes

 