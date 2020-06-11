3 LeT terrorist associates held, Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module busted: Jammu and Kashmir police

3 LeT terrorist associates held in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 11 2020, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 15:29 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module by arresting three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist associates and confiscating 21 kg of heroin and Rs 1.34 crore in cash from their possession in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said here.

"Acting on reliable information, the police in Handwara busted a narco-terror module sponsored by Pakistan and arrested three terrorist associates of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outift," an official said.

The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Moomin Peer, Islam Ul Haq Peer and Syed Iftikhar Indrabi -- all residents of Handwara -- the officials said.

The incriminating recoveries from the trio included 21 kg of high-quality heroin, valued at around Rs 100 crore in the international market, Rs 1.34 crore in cash and a cash-counting machine, they added.

Other members of the module were also identified and efforts were on to arrest them, the officials said.

"The module was in close contact with Pakistan-based terror handlers and involved in the drug trade. It was financially assisting active terrorists of the LeT. The recoveries have exposed the inter-connections between drug dealers and terrorists," an official said.

A case under the relevant sections of law was registered at the Handwara police station, the officials said, adding that a special investigation team (SIT) was formed for an in-depth probe into links between militant outfits, radical elements, smugglers and other anti-national elements.

