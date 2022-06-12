3 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

3 LeT terrorists killed in overnight encounter in Pulwama

The exchange of fire had begun Saturday after security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of the south Kashmir

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 12 2022, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 08:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.

The encounter broke out Saturday in Drabgam area of the south Kashmir district and one terrorist was killed before the night fell, they said.

A police official said a tight cordon was maintained during the night to stop the terrorists from fleeing, and when the firing resumed early Sunday morning two more terrorists were killed.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said all three are locals, linked with the terror outfit LeT.

"One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in #killing of our colleague #Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13/5/22,” he tweeted.

The two others have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ahmad Malik, he said.

The exchange of fire had begun Saturday after security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The IGP said the police have also recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition including two AK 47 rifles and one pistol during the operation.

Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama
Indian Army
Lashkar-e-Toiba
LeT
Terrorism
Militancy

