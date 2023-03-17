3 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Rajasthan

3 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar

According to police, the gang was trying to extort money from businessman Harakhchand Malpani

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  Mar 17 2023, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested following an encounter in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said Friday.

The accused, identified as Sonu, Sachin and Harish, all residents of Punjab, were arrested on Thursday, they said.

According to police, the gang was trying to extort money from businessman Harakhchand Malpani.

Malpani, in his complaint, alleged that the accused were trying to extort money from him in the name of Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence’s brother.

SP (Sriganganagar) Anil Paris Deshmukh said, “Three persons who were trying to extort money from a local businessman were arrested last night. They have affiliation with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi,"

Acting on a tip-off, a police team went to Punjab as the accused residents of Fazilka district. However, later it was discovered that the accused were in Sriganganagar itself, police said in a statement.

The accused were arrested near Sadhuwali area following an encounter in which Harish was injured, they said.

He was admitted to a government hospital for treatment, they said.

