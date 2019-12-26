3 men died during treatment amid UP protests: Doctors

Three men from Uttar Pradesh admitted to hospitals in Delhi with suspected gunshot injuries when protests over the new citizenship law had hit the state died during treatment, doctors said on Thursday.

Mohammed Shafeeq, aged about 40, and Mukeem, 20, were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital from a hospital in Firozabad on December 24 and 22, respectively, while Mohammed Haroon, 30, was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Wednesday.

"Haroon had suffered bullet injury on the neck and was shifted from a hospital in Firozabad. He died during the course of treatment early Thursday," a doctor at AIIMS Trauma Centre told PTI.

He, however, could not confirm whether Haroon was injured during protests in UP.

A senior doctor at Safdarjung Hospital said they have no information whether Shafeeq and Mukeem had suffered injuries during a protest in UP or not. He also refused to say whether the two had gun-shot injuries or not.

"The hospital registrar mentions that both these men were shifted here from a hospital in Firozabad and were treated for 'suspected gunshot injuries'. Both are medico-legal cases. Shafeeq expired early morning today while the other person died on December 23," the doctor at Safdarjung Hospital said.

Scores of people had held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20 in Firozabad and allegedly suffered injuries.