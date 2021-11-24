3 militants killed in encounter in Srinagar

3 militants killed in encounter in Srinagar

The ultras were killed in a brief shootout near the Rambagh bridge on Lal Chowk-Airport road, the officials said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 24 2021, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 17:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rambagh area of the city on Wednesday, officials said. 

The ultras were killed in a brief shootout near the Rambagh bridge on Lal Chowk-Airport road, the officials said.

They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained. 

Jammu and Kashmir
militants
Encounter
Terrorism

