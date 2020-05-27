3 more COVID-19 deaths, 280 cases in Rajasthan

The novel coronavirus toll in Rajasthan rose to 173 on Wednesday with three more fatalities, while 280 new cases took the tally to 7,816, the Health Department said.

The three more deaths were in Jaipur, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the 280 new COVID-19 cases, 68 were from Jhalawar, followed by 42 in Jaipur and 33 in Jodhpur districts.

Twenty-one more people were afflicted with COVID-19 in Pali, 18 in Kota, 13 in Sikar, 12 in Nagaur and 10 in Bharatpur districts, the official said.

There are 3,081 active cases of the pathogen and 3,913 people have been discharged.

Jaipur has recorded maximum 84 deaths and 1,902 cases in the state, followed by 17 deaths and 1,311 cases in Jodhpur.

Of the total cases, 2,114 are migrants who had returned to Rajasthan from other states.