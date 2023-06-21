3 more held in connection with DU student killing

Three more people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended in connection with the killing of a first-year Delhi University student, officials said on Wednesday.
Apart from the juvenile, the other two apprehended have been identified as Yash (18) and Taleem (19), both students of the School of Open Learning, police said.
Earlier, two people were arrested in the case. They were Rahul, a first-year student who lived in Delhi's Bindapur area, and his friend Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri who worked at a T-shirt factory.
Read | Class 12 student stabbed to death by friends over Rs 1,000
The victim, Nikhil Chauhan, a student of DU's School of Open Learning, was stabbed to death on Sunday outside the Aryabhatta College in the South Campus area after he objected to his girlfriend being allegedly harassed by another student.
After family members of Nikhil Chauhan alleged that his murder was pre-planned, police said the angle of conspiracy will be verified after the arrest of other persons involved in the case.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant
BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end
DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3
Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making
Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again
Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult
Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts
'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'