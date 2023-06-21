3 more held in connection with DU student killing

Earlier, two people were arrested in the case.

  • Jun 21 2023, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 11:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three more people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended in connection with the killing of a first-year Delhi University student, officials said on Wednesday.

Apart from the juvenile, the other two apprehended have been identified as Yash (18) and Taleem (19), both students of the School of Open Learning, police said.

Earlier, two people were arrested in the case. They were Rahul, a first-year student who lived in Delhi's Bindapur area, and his friend Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri who worked at a T-shirt factory.

Read | Class 12 student stabbed to death by friends over Rs 1,000

The victim, Nikhil Chauhan, a student of DU's School of Open Learning, was stabbed to death on Sunday outside the Aryabhatta College in the South Campus area after he objected to his girlfriend being allegedly harassed by another student.

After family members of Nikhil Chauhan alleged that his murder was pre-planned, police said the angle of conspiracy will be verified after the arrest of other persons involved in the case.

