3 more lose life to coronavirus, 76 fresh cases in Delhi

Three more persons died due to COVID-19 in Delhi on Thursday while 76 fresh cases were reported, taking the toll to 59 and cases to 3515.

The cases recorded during the day showed that the cases fell below the three-digit mark for the first time in the past five days.

Two persons were discharged while 2362 still remained in hospital. The total recovered people have risen to 1094.

The number of containment zones has come down to 100from 102. At least, 5.02 lakh people are living in these zones. Authorities have so far sent samples of 6,972 people till Tuesday. At least 381, according to statistics.