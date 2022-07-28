3 more Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the week

Three more Rajya Sabha MPs -- AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Pathak and independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan -- have been suspended for the remainder of this week for "disrupting House proceedings".
A total 23 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended this week.
Also Read — Adhir refers to Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni', BJP slams Oppn
The Upper House has been adjourned till 4 pm amid uproar over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu.
The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of "demeaning" the President and demanded its apology.
More to follow...
