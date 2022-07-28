3 more Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the week

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 12:22 ist
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Three more Rajya Sabha MPs -- AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Pathak and independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan -- have been suspended for the remainder of this week for "disrupting House proceedings".

A total 23 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended this week.

The Upper House has been adjourned till 4 pm amid uproar over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu.

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of "demeaning" the President and demanded its apology. 

More to follow...

Rajya Sabha
Congress
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Indian Politics
India News

