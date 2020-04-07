3 more Tablighi members test COVID-19 positive in UP

3 more Tablighi members test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli, total number in double-digits now

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Apr 07 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 16:09 ist
A man, who attended a religious event at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi where many have tested COVID-19 coranavirus positive, arrives to be tested in Allahabad on April 1, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Three more Tablighi Jamaat members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Shamli, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district to 11, officials said on Tuesday.

All three whose test results returned positive Monday evening are from Tripura, they said, adding they had gone to Shamli on March 17 after attending the Jamaat’s Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said the three have been admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at Jhinjhana, which now houses all 11 Jamaat members who have tested positive in Shamli.

On Monday, five Jamaat members – they were also from Tripura – were moved to the hospital after testing positive. Before that, three members – two from Bangladesh and one from Assam – were admitted there.

 The administration has begun sanitisation and other preventing exercises in the areas where the 11 stayed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Tablighi Jamaat
Uttar Pradesh
Shamli
Nizamuddin
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 