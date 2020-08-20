3 of family rescued from smoke-engulfed east Delhi flat

3 of family rescued from smoke-engulfed east Delhi flat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2020, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 11:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Three members of a family, including a 12-year-old boy, were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) from their east Delhi flat which was engulfed with smoke caused by a fire on Thursday morning, an official said.

According to DFS Director Atul Garg, they received a call at 5.24 am about a blaze in Murti Gali Krishan Ganj in Laxmi Nagar.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the 325 square yard apartment building which had 17 flats, he said, adding the fire had started in meter boards and spread to 11 vehicles, including seven scooters and four bikes. 

Aadil (52), his wife Ishrat Aadil (45) and Ali Aadil (12) were rescued from their flat where they were trapped due to smoke, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Fire
fire department

What's Brewing

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Alternative ways to assess learning

Alternative ways to assess learning

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

 