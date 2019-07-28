3 pilgrims die in Kullu

Three pilgrims have died during the Shrikhand Mahadev yatra in Himachal Pradesh's district, police said on Sunday.

The three collapsed while coming back to the base camp in Sinhgad from the shrine after paying their obeisance, according to information.

The deceased have been identified as Upender Saini (40) of Shimla, Kewal Nand Bhagat and Atma Ram of Delhi, district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The exact cause of their death is yet to be ascertained and is likely to clear after conducting their post-mortem, Singh said.

A team of porters have already been sent to bring down their bodies. Their bodies will be brought down by Monday, the officer said.

Earlier on July 17, a 74-year-old man from Maharashtra died due to hypothermia, whereas five pilgrims were injured when a piece of the glacier collapsed on way to the shrine the previous day.

Considered tougher than the Amarnath pilgrimage, the Shrikhand Mahadev yatra began on July 15.

Shrikhand Mahadev is revered by Hindus as one of the abodes of Lord Shiva. The 'Shiva Lingam' is situated at a height of 18,750 feet above sea level.