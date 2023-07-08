Three of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in extortion case

3 sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in extortion case in Delhi’s Rohini

Two single-shot pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2023, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 16:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three alleged sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were wanted in an extortion case, were apprehended in west Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Udit Sadh (31), a resident of Krishna Nagar, Anish Kumar alias Mintu (42), a resident of Nangloi, and Mohit Gupta (27), from Nihal Vihar, they said.

On June 23, a merchant based in Old Delhi’s Lajpat Rai Market received an extortion call where the accused threatened him in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded Rs 20 lakh as protection money, a senior police officer said.

They used to call the complainant from an area near Tihar Jail, so it was presumed by the police and the complainant that the alleged caller was based in the prison, police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that three criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were involved in the extortion case, they said.

On July 3, police got a tip-off that the accused persons would come near gate number-3 of Japanese Park, Rohini, they said.

A trap was laid and they were nabbed around 10.20 pm, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Two single-shot pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

Sadh used to run a shop in Lajpat Rai Market and knew several wholesale dealers in the area, they said.

He started cheating people and went to jail in 2015. In the jail, he met with co-accused Anish and also the members of the Bishnoi gang, they said.

Thereafter, the accused persons hatched a conspiracy to threaten the merchants in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, as they knew that they would get the extortion money easily in his name, police added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Lawrence Bishnoi
extortion

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

 