3 soldiers, civilian injured in ongoing gunfight in Kashmir

Three soldiers and a civilian were injured in a pre-dawn gunfight between militants and security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Reports said the gun battle erupted after a joint team of J&K police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Malwan area near Kunzer in Baramulla during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday following a tip off about the presence of militants.

As the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the search team, which retaliated, triggering off a gunfight, police said.

“Exact location of #encounter is #Malwah area. In the initial exchange of fire, 03 #soldiers & a civilian recieved minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir,” police tweeted.

There was no immediate official word on the number of militants trapped in the area. However, as per the sources two to three ultras are believed to be trapped.

While the restive south Kashmir has remained a hotbed of militancy for over the past five years, after the abrogation of the special status of J&K on August 5, 2019, north of the Valley is also proving a concern for security agencies.

Police sources said they have inputs that a number of foreign militants are currently active in north Kashmir districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora.

The number of foreign militants is also rising in Kashmir with the ratio of locals and foreigners almost becoming 50:50. According to recent figures released by the Army, out of 156 militants active in Kashmir valley, 79 are locals while 77 are foreigners, predominantly Pakistanis.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: