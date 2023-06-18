3 teenage boys die after being hit by train in UP’s Farrukhabad

Three minor boys were killed after being hit by a train here, police said on Sunday.

Hrithik (13), Vineet (15) and his cousin Hari Om (12) had come to attend a wedding function in an area under Mohammadabad police station, they said.

They went to the railway tracks at around 1:30 am on Sunday and were hit by a train. The trio died on the spot, police said.

Their bodies were found a few hours later by the villagers who then informed police about the incident, they said..

Mohammadabad Circle Officer Arun Kumar said an investigation was underway.