3 teenage boys die after being hit by train in UP’s Farrukhabad

Three minor boys were killed after being hit by a train here, police said on Sunday.
Hrithik (13), Vineet (15) and his cousin Hari Om (12) had come to attend a wedding function in an area under Mohammadabad police station, they said.
They went to the railway tracks at around 1:30 am on Sunday and were hit by a train. The trio died on the spot, police said.
Their bodies were found a few hours later by the villagers who then informed police about the incident, they said..
Mohammadabad Circle Officer Arun Kumar said an investigation was underway.
