3 terror suspects held at Punjab-Jammu border

Three terror suspects were arrested from the Punjab-Jammu border on Thursday. Five AK-47 assault rifles were recovered from the suspects who were planning a major terror strike.

The suspects were nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir police.

Sources said, the suspect were in a truck and were headed out of Punjab towards Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The vehicle bearing J&K registration number was stooped at a special police naka on the border following a tip-off. A cash of Rs 4.5 lakh in the procession of the terror suspects was also confiscated. Interrogation of the accused is underway. The assault rifles were concealed under daily provision material.