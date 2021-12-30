3 terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

3 terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

The police said that identification of the slain terrorists were being ascertained and a search was currently underway

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 30 2021, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 09:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

Three terrorists have been killed and one policeman was injured in an encounter with security forces south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Thursday.

The police said that identification of the slain terrorists were being ascertained and a search was currently underway.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Shahabad Dooru area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorism

Related videos

What's Brewing

Focus on outcomes, not advertising

Focus on outcomes, not advertising

NZ's Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket

NZ's Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket

DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!

DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

 