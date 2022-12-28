3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Sidhra

3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Sidhra

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the terrorists were neutralised

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Dec 28 2022, 08:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 10:04 ist
A Crises Response Team (CRT) personnel stands guard at Jammu Kashmir National Highway, near the spot of the encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Sidhra area. Credit: PTI Photo

At least three terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a "chance encounter" here early Wednesday morning, police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter with the terrorists took place around 7.30 am amid intense fog near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar National highway.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the terrorists were neutralised, police said.

The terrorists were intercepted near Tawi Bridge when they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir, they said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Terrorism
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

What's Brewing

A bar you can't pass

A bar you can't pass

'Vanishing right whale must stay on endangered list'

'Vanishing right whale must stay on endangered list'

DH Toon | Jobless stuck in Delhi's 'cold wave'

DH Toon | Jobless stuck in Delhi's 'cold wave'

Arizona racing to bottom of its wells with Saudi's help

Arizona racing to bottom of its wells with Saudi's help

Making pig livers humanlike to ease organ shortage

Making pig livers humanlike to ease organ shortage

 