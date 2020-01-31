3 terrorists killed in shootout on highway in J&K

Three unidentified militants travelling in a truck towards Srinagar were killed in an encounter with security forces at a toll plaza in Nagrota near Jammu on Friday morning.

A policeman was also injured after the militants opened fire at the security team when the truck was stopped at around 5 am for a security check at Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh while confirming the killing of three militants in the shootout said, "One terrorist was killed in the morning. Two others were neutralized in the adjoining forest area. Their bodies are being brought up to the road."

He said four to five terrorists were believed to be in the truck. "It is suspected that they might have infiltrated from Hiranagar sector in Kathua district."

Inspector general of police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said the slain militants were most likely foreigners. "We have arrested a truck helper and recovered an AK 47 rifle, magazines and grenades from the truck," he told reporters.

Reports said combing operations are going on in the area, which is not far from 16 Corps headquarters of the Army.

Traffic has been suspended on the highway while authorities also ordered the closure of all schools today in Udhampur district as a precautionary measure.

This is the first major encounter in Jammu region after the Sunjuwan military station attack on 10 February 2018. Six soldiers, three attackers and one civilian were killed while 20 others including 14 soldiers, five women and children were injured when Jaish-e-Mohammed fidayeen attacked the camp.

Earlier in November 2016 seven soldiers, including two officers, were killed when terrorists dressed as policemen stormed a military camp in Nagrota.