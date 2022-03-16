3 terrorists killed in Srinagar gunfight

3 terrorists killed in Srinagar gunfight

The three belong to the proscibed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 16 2022, 08:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 09:59 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Nowgam area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The three belong to the proscibed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), said the police.

"Two more terrorists killed (Total 03). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted: "Terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh's Sarpanch Sameer Bhat, trapped in Nowgam encounter". 

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar
India News
Terrorist

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

 