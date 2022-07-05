3 UP cops face action for dancing in uniform

Dancing to a film song in uniform has landed three constables in trouble.

The three constables - two men and a woman - posted at the women's help desk in Kotwali police station of Hardoi, have been suspended and issued a warning.

Constables Vasudha Mishra, Yogesh Kumar and Dharmesh Mishra were seen dancing on the road in their uniforms to the song 'Hero Tu Mera Hero Hai'.

The video went viral on the social media following which an action was taken.

A senior officer said that soon after the video went viral, an investigation was launched and it was found that the video was from February.

"It is not permissible for police personnel in uniform during duty hours to shoot videos and post them," he said.

Investigation also found that Mishra had shot such videos earlier too while on duty. In one, she was seen dancing on her desk while on duty in office.

SP Hardoi Rajesh Dwivedi said that there was an increasing trend of cops making such videos in police uniform across the country.

"We have taken action against the three and issued a warning to others against featuring in such videos for social media in police uniform," he said.