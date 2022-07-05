3 UP cops face action for dancing in uniform

Dancing to a film song in uniform has landed three constables in trouble.
The three constables - two men and a woman - posted at the women's help desk in Kotwali police station of Hardoi, have been suspended and issued a warning.
Constables Vasudha Mishra, Yogesh Kumar and Dharmesh Mishra were seen dancing on the road in their uniforms to the song 'Hero Tu Mera Hero Hai'.
The video went viral on the social media following which an action was taken.
A senior officer said that soon after the video went viral, an investigation was launched and it was found that the video was from February.
"It is not permissible for police personnel in uniform during duty hours to shoot videos and post them," he said.
Investigation also found that Mishra had shot such videos earlier too while on duty. In one, she was seen dancing on her desk while on duty in office.
SP Hardoi Rajesh Dwivedi said that there was an increasing trend of cops making such videos in police uniform across the country.
"We have taken action against the three and issued a warning to others against featuring in such videos for social media in police uniform," he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
For UK artist, the key to good art is a typewriter
Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do
Breaking down plastics with UV light
Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India
Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' to release on Netflix in August
Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps
In China, people pay for homes with garlic, peaches
Haute cuisine: Edible gold is the hot luxury food trend