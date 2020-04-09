3-year-old girl allegedly raped in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban by neighbour

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour while she was playing outside her house in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, Pawan Singh (18), was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law including POCSO Act was registered against him, the official said.

He said the girl was playing in the courtyard of her house when Singh took her to his room and allegedly raped her.

The cries of the girl attracted the attention of her mother who rushed to the spot but the accused fled the scene, the officer said, adding police after receiving the complaint from the parents arrested the accused.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted and further investigation is on, the officer said.