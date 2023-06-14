3-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Agra

A three-year-old was mauled to death and a six-year-old girl was injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked them in Agra.
The incident took place in Kumargarh village under the Doki police station limits.
"A three-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs when she was playing in front of her house. She was dragged by the dogs to an open field outside the village," sub-inspector Ashok Kumar said.
The other minor girl, who tried to rescue the toddler, was also attacked by the dogs, but she managed to run to safety, the official added.
By the time the locals gathered and chased the dogs away, the three-year-old had succumbed to the injuries, the police said.
"While the family is yet to lodge an official complaint, the other girl is undergoing treatment," said Kumar, who had accompanied assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Saurabh Singh to the village after the incident.
In a similar incident on April 18, a retired doctor was killed by stray dogs while taking a walk on the Aligarh Muslim University campus.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands
MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark
Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region
Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US
UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract