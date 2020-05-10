3 yoga teachers sexually harassed Japanese woman; held

3 yoga teachers held for sexually harassing Japanese woman in Rishikesh

PTI
PTI, Rishikesh,
  • May 10 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 23:17 ist

Three yoga teachers were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a Japanese woman, police said.

The woman had lodged a complaint at the Muni ki Reti Police Station on Saturday accusing the trio working at a yoga school in Aam Bagh area here of pressurising her to have sex with them, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Ritesh Shah said.

The accused were arrested from their residence on Sunday on the basis of the complaint, he said.

They were identified as Harikishan (43) from Amritsar, Chandrakant (32) from Raiwala in Dehradun and Somraj (23) from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttarakhand
Sexual Harassment
Rishikesh

What's Brewing

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 