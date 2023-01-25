30 CBI officers get police medals on Republic Day eve

6 officers of the CBI were awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 25 2023, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 21:21 ist
Representative image. credit: PTI File Photo

Thirty CBI officers, including those who supervised cases related to Child Sexual Abuse Material, the death of Mahant Narendra Giri and against Lalu Prasad, were awarded police medals on the eve of Republic Day on Wednesday.

Six officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) while 24 were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS), a government statement said.

Joint Director Viplav Kumar Choudhary, a 1997-batch IPS officer, who is overseeing recent cases related to online peddling of Child Sexual Abuse Material and the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri in Prayagraj, among other special crime cases, was awarded the coveted PPMDS, it said.

Also Read | CBI condoles death of its former chief Rajendra Shekhar

His batchmate and another joint director in the central probe agency Sharad Agarwal, who supervised cases including the murder of a Class 2 student of a private school in Gurugram, alleged murder of a Jharkhand judge Uttam Anand and cases related to alleged corruption by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was also awarded the PPMDS, the statement said.

Deputy Inspector General Gagandeep Gambhir, a 2004-batch IPS officer, who supervised corruption cases related to the National Highways Authority of India, AgustaWestland chopper deal corruption case, Vijay Mallya case, alleged corruption case against former Allahabad High Court judge Justice S N Shukla among others was awarded the PMMS, it said.

Additional Superintendents of Police Satya Narayan Jat and Thanglian Mang M, and Head Constables Adu Ram and Goutam Chandra Das were also given the PPMDS.

Superintendent of Police Pravin Mandloi; Additional Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore Singh; Deputy Superintendents of Police Jagrup Singh, Darvin KJ, Bikash Chandra Chourasia, Javed Akhtar Ali, Kumar Abhishek, Manoj Kumar, Girish Soni, Jagadev Singh Yadav and Mukesh Kumar received the PMMS.

Other officers who received the PMMS include Inspectors Tejvir Singh, Munna Kumar Singh, Ganesh Shanker; Head Constables Jahar Lal Nayek, Echikkamandanath Vargese Paulose, Jagdish Choudhary, Bijoy Barua, Debdutta Mukherjee; Constable Satish Kumar; Officer Superintendent Anup Mathews; Stenographer Khokan Bhattacharjee and Senior Public Prosecutor Raj Mohan Chand.

CBI
Central Bureau of Investigation
India News
Republic Day

