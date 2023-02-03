30 major hydro power projects coming up in Himalayan belt states

The Centre on Thursday said 30 large hydroelectric projects (above 25 MW installed capacity) with a total installed capacity of 11,137.50 MW are currently being developed in the Himalayan belt across several states.

"Out of these, 23 projects, with a total of 10,381.5 MW, are under active construction, and seven, with a capacity of 756 MW, are held up. Besides, 87 hydropower projects with an aggregate installed capacity of 22,982 MW in the Himalayan belt across different states are operational," Union Power Minister R K Singh informed Lok Sabha.

Replying to LS member Asaduddin Owaisi's question, the minister said all hydro projects above 25 MW were taken up after environmental clearance given by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) after a comprehensive assessment by an Expert Appraisal Committee.

"The project proposal is also assessed from the safety aspect by the Central Water Commission. Central Electricity Authority examines the project proposal before giving statutory concurrence along with other appraising agencies, including the Geological Survey of India and Central Soil & Materials Research Station. This ensures that all necessary clearances are in place before the start of construction of a hydropower project," he said.

Out of 30 under-construction projects, only two projects — Phata Byung (76MW) and Tapovan Vishnugad (520 MW) — located in Uttarakhand, were impacted due to natural events such as floods/ice avalanches in the last ten years, the minister said.

On recent land subsidence in Joshimath, the minister said no large hydropower project lies close to the town. The nearest power project, Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric power project, is also far away from the site where subsidence occurred.

The Tapovan Vishnugad hydro project remained unaffected due to the subsidence. However, the district administration issued an order on January 1, 2023, to stay the construction activities at the project site until further orders.