30 more coronavirus patients recover in Ladakh, active cases drop to 347

Thirty coronavirus infected patients were discharged on Monday after they were declared cured in Ladakh, bringing down the number of active cases in the Union Territory to 347, officials said.

The active cases included a new patient who was tested positive for Covid-19 in Kargil district on Sunday evening, the officials said.

The officials said 18 patients from the COVID designated hospital in Kargil and three patients from a COVID Care Centre in Kargil were discharged on Monday after they were tested negative for the virus twice as per the set protocol.

Similarly, nine more patients, who were in home isolation in Leh district, were also tested negative twice and subsequently discharged, they said.

With this, the number of active cases in Ladakh has dropped to 347 -- 98 in Leh district and 249 in Kargil district, the officials said adding that the condition of all the 347 patients is “stable”.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 964 positive cases, out of which one person had died while 616 others have recovered till date.