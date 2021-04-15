30 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi's Paschimpuri, no casualty

30 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi's Paschimpuri

  Apr 15 2021, 09:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Around 30 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in a slum cluster in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Camp of west Delhi's Paschimpuri, a Delhi Fire Services official said on Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred on Wednesday night, the official said.

According to the fire department official, a call about the blaze was received at around 9.55 pm and 25 fire tenders were pressed into action.

The fire engulfed around 30 shanties including pucca structures spread across 1,500 square yards, he said.

Two more tenders were rushed to the spot later and the fire was doused while the "cooling process" continued at least till 1:30 am, he added.

The cause of blaze is being ascertained, the official said.

Despite the night curfew in place, over 200 people had gathered near the spot before they were dispersed by police and fire personnel, he said.

“I think a cylinder blast was the cause of the fire as I heard an explosion at around 9:50 pm. I came out in the balcony but couldn’t see anything but after about a few minutes I saw huge flames,” said Deepika, who lives in a locality opposite the slum cluster. 

