300 school children made to attend virtual satsang of rape convict Ram Rahim in UP, probe ordered

A video clip showed over 300 school children and their teachers in UP’s Shahjahanpur attending an online 'satsang' of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is a rape and murder convict, currently out on parole. The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) ordered a probe into the matter and said that he was “not aware” of the incident, as per a report in The Times of India.
The 'satsang' was being projected on a giant screen on November 17 in the Roza police station area where over 2,000 attendees from neighbouring districts like Lakhimpur Kheri and Farrukhabad had been brought in buses.
“I have asked the block education officer to identify the school that sent its children there and provide a report on the matter at the earliest,” BSA Surendra Kumar told TOI. He has also assured “further action” into the matter once the report has been submitted.
