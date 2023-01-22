3,000-page draft chargesheet prepared in Shraddha Walker murder case

More than two months after the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case first came to light, the Delhi Police have prepared a draft chargesheet that runs over 3,000 pages long. The chargesheet is based on the testimony of about 100 witnesses and on forensic and electronic evidence collected over the course of the investigation.
According to sources, legal experts are looking into it at present and the chargesheet is expected to be filed by the end of January.
More to follow…
