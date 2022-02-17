30,757 new Covid-19 cases, 514 more deaths in India

The active cases now stand at 3,32,918, while the toll is at 5,10,413

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2022, 08:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 08:56 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Thursday logged 30,757 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 4,27,54,315, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

In the last 24 hours, the nation reported 541 more deaths. 

The active cases now stand at 3,32,918, while the toll is at 5,10,413.

Meanwhile, a new study on Wednesday again pegged India's Covid-19 mortality at 3.2-3.7 million by November 2021 providing yet another piece of evidence in support of huge under-counting of Covid deaths in India.

Christophe Guilmoto, a researcher at Centre de Sciences Humaines, Delhi has estimated India's Covid death toll at almost six to eight times higher than the official toll, months after the ferocious second wave -- turning India into one of the world's most severely Covid-affected nations.

More to follow...

