3.1 intensity earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Aug 19 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 14:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday, the state disaster management department said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property and the tremor was in moderate range.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh rain havoc: 2 dead, shops and vehicles washed away, roads blocked

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km in Kinnaur district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 12:02 pm.

