32 die in J&K road mishap in Kishtwar

At least 32 passengers died and six others sustained injuries when a minibus they were traveling in skidded off and fell into a deep George at Keshwan area of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

Reports said the overloaded bus bearing registration number JK17- 6787 was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar.

"The minibus fell down into deep gorge Nallah resulting in 32 deaths," reports added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, a police spokesman said a team of officers rushed on spot and rescued the injured and shifted to District hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Raina confirmed the casualties and said the rescue operation is on to retrieve the bodies.

"There are chances that the number of dead or injured people may increase once the rescue operation gets completed," he said.