32 die in J&K road mishap in Kishtwar

32 die in J&K road mishap in Kishtwar

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DH News Service, Srinagar,
  • Jul 01 2019, 10:22am ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2019, 12:01pm ist
At least 20 passengers were killed when a mini bus rolled down a hilly road and fell into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. (File Photo)

At least 32 passengers died and six others sustained injuries when a minibus they were traveling in skidded off and fell into a deep George at Keshwan area of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

Reports said the overloaded bus bearing registration number JK17- 6787 was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar.

"The minibus fell down into deep gorge Nallah resulting in 32 deaths," reports added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, a police spokesman said a team of officers rushed on spot and rescued the injured and shifted to District hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Raina confirmed the casualties and said the rescue operation is on to retrieve the bodies.

"There are chances that the number of dead or injured people may increase once the rescue operation gets completed," he said.

Accident
Bus
Jammu and Kashmir
Kishtwar
Comments (+)
 