32-year-old becomes youngest coronavirus victim in Kashmir

A 32-year-old man from Srinagar died of COVID-19 at a hospital on Thursday taking the death tally due to the virus to nine in Jammu and Kashmir.

The youngest victim of COVID-19 hailed from old city Alamgiri Bazar in Srinagar. Confirming the death, Nodal officer Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan said the deceased was attending to his father admitted at the Oncology department at Super Speciality Hospital Shireen Bagh.

The deceased had no travel history to any affected place outside Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. However, he was attending to his father who was admitted to the hospital, where a 55-year-old woman, a plastic surgery patient, from Sangam, Anantnag, and her 19-year-old attendant who hails from Surankote Poonch had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

Nine persons have died due to the disease so far, eight of them in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

On Wednesday, J&K reported 35 new positives of COVID-19 while on Thursday 14 confirmed cases of viral illness were reported taking the toll to 792. Three evacuated travellers were among the new cases on Wednesday.