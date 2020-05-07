32-year-old becomes Kashmir's youngest COVID-19 victim

32-year-old becomes youngest coronavirus victim in Kashmir

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 07 2020, 21:52 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 21:52 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

A 32-year-old man from Srinagar died of COVID-19 at a hospital on Thursday taking the death tally due to the virus to nine in Jammu and Kashmir.

The youngest victim of COVID-19 hailed from old city Alamgiri Bazar in Srinagar. Confirming the death, Nodal officer Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan said the deceased was attending to his father admitted at the Oncology department at Super Speciality Hospital Shireen Bagh.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The deceased had no travel history to any affected place outside Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. However, he was attending to his father who was admitted to the hospital, where a 55-year-old woman, a plastic surgery patient, from Sangam, Anantnag, and her 19-year-old attendant who hails from Surankote Poonch had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

Nine persons have died due to the disease so far, eight of them in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

On Wednesday, J&K reported 35 new positives of COVID-19 while on Thursday 14 confirmed cases of viral illness were reported taking the toll to 792. Three evacuated travellers were among the new cases on Wednesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 