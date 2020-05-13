33 people booked for lockdown norms violation after clash over tractor's right of passage in fields in Muzaffarnagar, UP

33 booked in UP for violating lockdown norms

  May 13 2020
  updated: May 13 2020

Thirty-three people were booked for violation of coronavirus-induced lockdown rules after a clash between them over the right of passage of a tractor in the fields in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

Several people sustained minor injuries when two groups of villagers clashed at Gyana Majra village under Charthawal police station on Tuesday over the right of passage of tractor in the fields, the police said.

According to police officer Sube Singh, neither side filed a complaint with the police over the clash prompting them to register a case against 33 people for violation of lockdown norms.

Six of the accused have been arrested, the police officer added.

India is under a nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

