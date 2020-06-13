333 fresh COVID-19 cases take Rajasthan's total tally to 12,401; death toll rises to 282

Rajasthan reported 333 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the total tally to 12,401, while the death toll climbed to 282 with 10 new fatalities, officials said.

Four deaths each were reported from Jaipur and Bharatpur, while the rest were non-natives of the state, they said.

Among the fresh cases, 75 were reported from Jodhpur, 62 from Pali, 39 from Bharatpur, 27 from Jaipur, 16 from Sikar, 14 from Dholpur, 13 from Sirohi, 12 from Jhunjhunu, 11 each from Ajmer and Nagaur, health department officials said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,782 and 8,945 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, they said.