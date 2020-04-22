34 labourers hide in fruit crates reach UP from Mumbai

34 labourers reach Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai by hiding in fruit crates amid coronavirus lockdown, sent in quarantine

PTI
PTI, Badaun (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Apr 22 2020, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 22:52 ist

 The district administration has caught hold of 34 labourers who arrived here from Mumbai by hiding in empty fruit crates during the nationwide lockdown and sent them to a quarantine facility, officials said on Wednesday.

The labourers reached the district on Monday and were hiding in Kakrala area of Sadar tehsil, the officials said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

District Magistrate of Badaun, Kumar Prashant, on Wednesday said a team of district administrative officials along with health department officials and social activists were sent to the village.

"Initially, the villagers said that no one has come to their village from Mumbai. However, later they admitted that 34 labourers had come from Mumbai's Andheri area on April 20, and were staying in the jungle located in the vicinity of the village," he said.

They have been quarantined at a school in the area, the DM said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra
migrant workers
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

 