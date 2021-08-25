34 MLAs of Punjab Congress want Amarinder out: Report

The turmoil and infighting in Punjab Congress do not seem to be settling anytime soon.

Even a month after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab chief a fresh revolt seems to be brewing in the state party. As per a report by The Indian Express, 34 MLAs of the party met with other leaders of the party in Chandigarh.

However, Sidhu and the four working presidents appointed by him were not present for the meeting held at Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa’s official residence. But it was reported that some of the MLA's went and met Sidhu at Congress headquarters.

A day after raising a banner of revolt against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, four cabinet ministers on Wednesday are also set to hold a meeting with AICC general secretary Harish Rawat in Dehradun.

The CMO also released a statement regarding this stating that "seven of the 20-odd Punjab Congress MLAs and ex-MLAs” present at the meeting had distanced themselves from claims of a “festering revolt” and vowed support to Amarinder — including, MLAs Kuldeep Vaid, Dalvir Singh Goldy, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Angad Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli, and former MLA Ajit Singh Mofar.

Raja Warring told the publication, “I was a part of the meeting but neither do I want to say I was a part of the resolution seeking the CM’s ouster, nor that I was not a part of that resolution. Also, I do not want to say whether I am in favour of the demand, or I am not in favour of that demand.”

Bajwa, however, claimed that they had the support of not 34 MLAs but 46. “We got calls from many MLAs today, but they were stuck… The DGP is Captain’s man… Some people do not want any action against them for being seen with us,” he told the daily.

“There is a quid pro quo between the Chief Minister and the Akalis. No work is being done, no promises fulfilled. We have no option but to seek his replacement. We will bring to the notice of the high command that the CM has lost our trust,” he added.

Another minister, Channi, said, “The MLAs have lost confidence in the CM and his working. We are going to seek his replacement.”

(With inputs from agencies)