34 p women in Indian Youth Congress's new national committee

The Indian Youth Congress on Monday said it has appointed 34 per cent women in its new national committee to increase their representation in the decision-making process and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

The IYC appointed 5 more general secretaries, 40 more secretaries and 5 joint secretaries in its new panel, in the 70-member national committee of which 24 are women. Twenty of the national committee members have been retained in the new panel.

The Congress' Youth wing appealed to the central government and Parliament to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, which has been pending for many years now.

The bill seeks to ensure 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"Women's equal participation in politics is a crucial step towards achieving gender equality and progress for all. It is not only empowering for the women engaged, but benefits the communities, countries, and the world as a whole," IYC secretary Amrish Ranjan Pandey said.

Earlier, AICC Joint Secretary and IYC incharge Krishna Allavaru and IYC President Srinivas B V thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for approving the appointments and for empowering the women.

"IYC now demands from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to walk the talk and take up the challenge and increase the representation of women in power centres through their election in the decision-making process of the Country by passing the Women’s reservation bill in the Parliament," an IYC statement said.

To further strengthen and empower the women of this country, to amplify their voices in the decision-making processes of this Country, the Congress Party saw the passing of Women’s Reservation Bill or the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill, 2008 in the upper house of Rajya Sabha. However, due to stiff opposition in Lok Sabha and subsequent disruptions, the bill could not get voted in Lok Sabha, the IYC said.

"Even though it could not get the bill passed, the Congress under the aegis of Sonia Gandhi Ji expressed its support to the NDA government for the passing of the bill in Lok Sabha.

"Despite tall promises in the gender Budget, the Modi government has not done much more than pay lip service to policies that impact women and to ensure their participation in higher numbers in the decision-making process of the country," it said.