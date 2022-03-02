35 injured after speeding bus overturns in MP's Singrauli

At least 35 passengers were injured, four of them seriously, after a speeding bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Wednesday, police said.
The accident took place near Gurjar Dhaba under Jiyawan police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning, an official said.
As many 35 passengers of the private bus heading to Waidhan from Sidhi were injured in the accident, said Kapoor Tripathi, the in-charge of Jiyawan police station.
The injured passengers were provided treatment at Deosar community health centre, while four who were seriously injured were referred to the trauma centre at Waidhan, he said.
The driver and conductor of the bus fled from the spot following the accident, the official said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss
Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art
Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon
In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU
Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?
Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded